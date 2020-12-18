Unemployment rate for Ohio drops to 5.7% in November

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Unemployment in Ohio decreased in November from the previous month, a report from the state Department of Job and Family Services released Friday shows.

The state unemployment rate was 5.7% in November, compared with 6.1% in October. But the impact of the coronavirus pandemic remains evident: In November 2019, the unemployment rate was 4.1%.

The number of unemployed workers in Ohio in November was 324,000, down from 356,000 in October. In November 2019, that number was 237,000.

Nationally, the unemployment rate for November was 6.7%.