Unemployment rate for Ohio drops to 5.7% in November

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Unemployment in Ohio decreased in November from the previous month, a report from the state Department of Job and Family Services released Friday shows.
The state unemployment rate was 5.7% in November, compared with 6.1% in October. But the impact of the coronavirus pandemic remains evident: In November 2019, the unemployment rate was 4.1%.
The number of unemployed workers in Ohio in November was 324,000, down from 356,000 in October. In November 2019, that number was 237,000.
Nationally, the unemployment rate for November was 6.7%.