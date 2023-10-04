COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As of this month, parents looking to buy diapers, a car seat, and other baby products won’t have to pay sales tax in Ohio.

The new law, which went into effect Sunday, exempts products specifically for babies from the state’s 5.75% sales tax.

Some of the items exempted from the tax include:

children’s diapers

therapeutic or preventative creams and wipes primarily used on children

child restraint devices or booster seats

cribs

strollers

The exemption, passed as part of the state’s budget in June, also applies to products bought online.

Anyone who believes they were wrongfully charged sales tax after Oct. 1 can fill out this form online to request a sales tax refund from the state.