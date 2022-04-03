BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – More than five weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, local Ukrainians are trying to do anything they can to help.

One central Ohioan is from Mariupol, one of the hardest-hit cities in the invasion.

Daryna Zaitseva, a student at Capital University, grew up in Mariupol.

“Just things I hear from people who are able to get out of Mariupol, it’s worse than any horror movie I’ve ever heard of,” she said.

Zaitseva is urging people not to become numb to what is happening in Ukraine, saying she would like to see the support and awareness present at the start of the invasion continue.

At the start of the invasion, many of her family and friends were still in Mariupol. Since then, some of her loved ones have escaped the port city in the southeastern part of Ukraine.

However, Zaitseva still has many friends there; she has heard from some of them, but hasn’t had contact with others.

“It’s so terrifying to see all those little parts of the city that I’ve walked with my own feet over 17 years that I’ve grown up there and just seeing my home destroyed, seeing my apartment burned down,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is.”

Zaitseva has helped with some local relief efforts and hopes people will continue helping however they can.