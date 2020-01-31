UFC tickets go on sale for Fight Night in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The UFC is coming back to Columbus for the first time in 11 years and the March 28th fight night features two of the UFC’s top heavyweight contenders in the world when No. 2 ranked Francis Ngannou faces off against No. 5 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The undefeated Rozenstruik holds a professional MMA record of nine wins and zero losses including four UFC wins, which all came by knockout in 2019. One of those wins includes a 29-second victory over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski on November 2nd. Rozenstruik is the first UFC fighter from Suriname in South America and didn’t start his MMA career until he was 17 years old. Rozenstruik began his pro career as a kick boxer where he competed for seven years before coming to the UFC.

The card also includes Ohio’s own in 12-year UFC veteran Matt Brown. The “Immortal” grew up in Jamestown, Ohio and now owns a gym in Lewis Center just north of Columbus. Brown holds a professional record of 22 wins and 14 losses with 14 of those 22 wins coming by TKO or KO.