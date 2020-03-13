UFC moving March 28 fight from Columbus to Vegas

1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor orders schools to take extended spring breaks starting Monday Gove. DeWine orders no mass gatherings in Ohio over 100 people
by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — UFC announced Thursday night two events scheduled in the next month will be moved to Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Nationwide Arena, in Columbus. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harriswas originally scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Both events have been moved to UFC APEX in Las Vegas on the same dates. No fans will be allowed inside.

” We know many of our fans in Ohio and Oregon are disappointed, as are we.  Ticket holders may seek a full refund at the point of purchase.  We look forward to returning to Columbus and Portland at the earliest opportunity,” the UFC said in a statement.

