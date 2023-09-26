CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The University of Cincinnati is selling limited-edition Travis Kelce jerseys after Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift was seen rooting for the former Bearcat in Kansas City on Sunday.

The No. 18 replica jerseys are on sale in size medium for $110, an ode to the former Bearcat who grew up in Cleveland Heights and played as #18 for the UC football team from 2008 to 2012. Now a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce holds the record for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end and was part of the winning team for Super Bowls LIV and LVII.

“Swifties! Why limit yourselves to concert tees when you sport a @tkelce limited edition @GoBearcats jersey and fully support @taylorswift13’s new boo!” the university wrote on social media Monday. “Be Fearless!”

Demand for Kelce jersey replicas led to a 400% increase in sales across online sportswear retailer Fanatics’ website in the 24 hours after Swift was seen attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Swift is seen on video cheering on Kelce and sitting next to his mom, Donna, from a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium. The viral moment was even shared by the National Football League on X, formerly Twitter, which shared a clip of the pair laughing as they watched the field.