Uber, Lyft urge Ohio to resume requiring front license plate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two rideshare companies are urging Ohio to resume requiring front license plates.

Uber and Lyft submitted letters Thursday to Republican Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB’-hawf) in support of legislation that would again make it mandatory for Ohio drivers to affix license plates to both the front and back of their vehicles.

The companies cite safety concerns. Both urge their riders to confirm the license plate number on a phone app before entering a rideshare vehicle. A 21-year-old University of South Carolina student was murdered earlier this year by the driver of a car she mistakenly thought was an Uber vehicle.

A provision removing Ohio’s front plate requirement was included in the state transportation budget passed earlier this year. It is set to take effect in July.

