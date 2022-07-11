GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been arrested after pistol whipping an Uber driver overnight Monday in Genoa Township, according to police.

Police said that at around 3:45 a.m., an Uber driver had an intoxicated male passenger passed out in the back of the car. When the male driver tried to to wake him up, the passenger began punching him and then started pistol whipping him, per police.

Officers arrived to the scene at a location near Park Bend and arrested the passenger, a Columbus resident, without incident. He faces multiple charges.

The driver was treated for his injuries at the scene as the investigation continues.