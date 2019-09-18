U.S. Women’s Soccer team to play match in Columbus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 10: Megan Rapinoe and members of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team are honored at a ceremony at City Hall on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The honor followed a ticker tape parade up lower Manhattan’s “Canyon of Heroes” to celebrate their gold medal victory in the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The World Cup Champion U.S. Women’s Soccer Team is heading to Columbus.

Team USA will play an international friendly against Sweden at 7:30 p.m. November 7 at Mapfre Stadium.

Tickets for the match go on sale at 10 a.m. on September 26 through ussoccer.com. Groups of 20 or more can order directly at ussoccer.com starting Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.

In July, the U.S. team defeated the Netherlands to win its fourth ever World Cup and second in a row.

Currently, the USA has a record of 15-1-2 in 2019, losing only to France in the first match of the year. The U.S. Women are on a 14-game winning streak, which of course includes the run at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France