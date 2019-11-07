Ohio native, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team to play at MAPFRE Stadium tonight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — MAPFRE Stadium will play host to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for the eighth time Thursday night.

The USWNT will play Sweden in what will be the first match under new head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

The demand for tickets has been so high, U.S. Soccer added an additional 3,182 seats to the stadium, which can typically hold a little more than 20,000 fans.

This will be the USWNT’s first visit to Columbus since winning the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup over the summer.

The match is expected to draw local, regional and national interest, which community leaders believe will help Columbus attract more major events in the future.

“We absolutely know that when we host these types of events, that all eyes are on Columbus,” said Jenn Cartmille, of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. “We continue to show that we are a top sports destination, so we will continue to see people reaching out to us, interested in why Columbus continues to be at that level.”

The match will begin at 7:30 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.