U.S. Women’s National Soccer champion Megan Rapinoe to speak at Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — U.S. women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe will speak at The Ohio State University on Sunday.

Rapinoe is coming to Ohio State for the OUABreaking the Glass Ceiling, a 45-minute, moderated, question and answer conversation to discuss her soccer career and activism for women and the LGBTQ community Sunday at the Ohio Union.

“The reason we decided to bring Megan Rapinoe to campus is because she is currently one of the most (inspiring) athletes for students. Just off of an incredible ride during the World Cup this summer, Megan is still constantly relevant because of her work off the field. She is a huge role model and we believe she could inspire many of our students to stand up for what they believe in,” said Samina Hejeebu, of the Ohio Union Activities Board.

The event will be held at the Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom in the Ohio Union.

Tickets are already sold out, Samina Hejeebu said.

As a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, Rapinoe helped the U.S. win the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup as well as gold at the 2012 London Olympics, and finish runners-up at the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Since 2018, she co-captains her national team alongside Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan.

In 2013, she was awarded the board of directors Award by the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center.

She is also now a strong advocate for equal pay for the Women’s Soccer team, especially considering their higher viewership, revenue, and overall number of wins.

In March of 2019, she filed a lawsuit along with her other teammates against the US Soccer Federation for gender pay discrimination.