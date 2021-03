COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The United States Postal Service is in the process of hiring 50 people to fill City Carrier Assistant positions in Columbus.

According to USPS, the position’s responsibilities include delivering and processing mail with a starting salary of $17.29 per hour.

According to the application, hopeful carriers will need to take a USPS exam before March 28. For more information, contact USPS Field Recruiter Lisa Butts at 513-684-5167 or visit the careers page of the UPS web site.