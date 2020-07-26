MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for July 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include robbery, drug possession, and parole violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Thashia Henry

Female, Black

5’02” and 165 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Ashton Green

Male, White

5’11” and 280 lbs

Brown hair, Blue eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Possession of Meth

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Muhsin Ali

Male, Black

6’00” and 140 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: 2 counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents, 2 counts of Forgery, Possession of Drugs, 2 counts of Deception to Obtain Dangerous Drugs)

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Sergio Cisneros-Ortiz

Male, Hispanic

5’05” and 180 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: Illegal Re-Entry)

Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service