MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service most wanted for July 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include robbery, drug possession, and parole violations. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Thashia Henry
Female, Black
5’02” and 165 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Robbery
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Ashton Green
Male, White
5’11” and 280 lbs
Brown hair, Blue eyes
Wanted for: Aggravated Possession of Meth
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Muhsin Ali
Male, Black
6’00” and 140 lbs
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Probation Violation (Original: 2 counts of Illegal Processing of Drug Documents, 2 counts of Forgery, Possession of Drugs, 2 counts of Deception to Obtain Dangerous Drugs)
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Sergio Cisneros-Ortiz
Male, Hispanic
5’05” and 180 lbs
Black hair, Brown eyes
Wanted for: Supervised Release Violation (Original charge: Illegal Re-Entry)
Issuing Agency: U.S. Marshals Service