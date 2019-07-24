U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted by Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Marshals are looking for a man wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities approached Keith Robertson at Buckeye Lake at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday but he ran, officials said.

Robertson is described as a white male with a scruffy beard who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a camo hat and jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office or the U.S. Marshals tipline.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the Marshals by texting the keyword SOFAST and their message to 847411 (tip411). This will create an anonymous, two-way conversation between the tipster and USMarshals. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals’ website at www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-s/ www.usmarshals.gov