PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A U.S. Marshal Task Force agent was life-flighted to a Columbus hospital in critical condition Friday.

The agent was injured while serving an arrest warrant in Pike County Friday morning, and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to Ohio Attorney General spokesperson Steve Irwin.

Portsmouth Ohio State Highway Patrol says the incident happened at Drybone Road and SR 124 in Pike County. Pike Co Sheriff and US Marshall were the agencies in charge.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Irwin said.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as more information becomes available.