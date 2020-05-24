U.S. flag from Civil War on display at Ohio statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There is a new addition to the Ohio Statehouse rotunda — a 155-year-old American flag.

It’s part of a display of Civil War artifacts related to the Abraham Lincoln funeral train.

The historic 36-star flag flew over Capitol Square in April 1865.

The flag was then given to David Nevin Murray of Portsmouth for his efforts during the Civil War.

Murray’s descendants donated it to the Ohio History Connection in 2016.

“So that family passed this flag down through the generations and lent it out for special occasions and fairs,” said Michael Rupert of the Capitol Square Advisory Board. “It was here at the statehouse for several governors’ inaugurations like Lausche.”

The exhibit is open to the public now through Veterans Day. However, the statehouse will be closed the Monday in observance of Memorial Day.