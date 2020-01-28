U.S. Attorney: Seven overdose deaths in Franklin County this past weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seven people died of overdoses this past weekend in Franklin County, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

A letter written by U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers states he was notified by the Franklin County coroner’s office of the deaths.

“Statistically, it is highly likely that this weekend’s deaths were the result of one drug: Fentanyl,” DeVillers wrote.

In September 2019, ten overdoses were reported over the course of one weekend in the county.

For the first nine months of 2019, fatal overdoses in Franklin County were up 15 percent over the same period in 2018.

DeVillers explains that while legitimate Fentanyl for medical use is very well guarded and rarely makes it to the black market, illicit Fentanyl and its analogues are manufactured and smuggled into the U.S. from other countries. The analogues are chemically similar to Fentanyl, but small changes to the chemical compounds, which DeVillers said makes them legally not Fentanyl, which often allows the drugs to circumvent U.S. laws.

“Many of the opioids found in the Southern District of Ohio are in fact Fentanyl analogues,” DeVillers wrote.

Earlier this month, Columbus and state officials unveiled a plan to help combat the opioid epidemic with a focus on reducing overdoses and overdose deaths.

In the letter, DeVillers goes on to call for the U.S. House of Representatives to vote to extend a Schedule I controlled substance designation for Fentanyl and fentanyl-related analogues, a designation which is set to expire Feb. 6.