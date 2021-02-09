U.S. Attorney David DeVillers submits resignation

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2018, photo David DeVillers, left, a veteran prosecutor confirmed this week by the U.S. Senate to become U.S. Attorney for southern Ohio, stands with current U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman in the federal prosecutor’s offices in Cincinnati. David DeVillers has been formally sworn into office, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Dan Sewell)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — U.S. Attorney David DeVillers, whose district includes Columbus and the southern half of Ohio, submitted his resignation Tuesday.

The Justice Department was expected to ask U.S. Attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign so that the Biden administration can transition to their own nominees.

In a news release, DeVillers said his resignation will be effective Feb. 28. He had been appointed to his position in 2019. Among his accomplishments were filing public corruption charges against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and three members of Cincinnati City Council.

