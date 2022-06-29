COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Celebrating those who are living with diabetes was the theme of Tuesday’s “U Got This” event held at the Eldon & Elsie Ward Family YMCA in Columbus.

Organizers with the African American Male Wellness Agency say events like these help introduce the community to ways to self-manage diabetes and help people take the next step toward living a healthier lifestyle.

“We’re here tonight to celebrate those who are taking advantage of this free pilot and encourage them and let them know they’ve truly got this,” said Kenny Hampton, Vice President of the African American Male Wellness Agency at the event.