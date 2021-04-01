Two-year old shot in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Just this week a two-year-old, seven-year-old, and 14-year-old have been shot. Columbus Police say all three shootings are likely accidental. A local gun shop owner says these types of incidents are completely avoidable.

“First and foremost a two-year-old being shot is just horrible,” said Eric Delbert, Owner of L.E.P.D Firearms, Range, and Training. “

“It’s very upsetting and tragic. Also, it’s 100% preventable. That’s the thing that’s most frustrating about it. “In this day and age, there’s no excuse if you own a firearm not to have it secured.”

The two-year-old was shot in a home on Wallcrest Blvd. Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police say after the 911 call, someone in the house put the young child in a car and ended up flagging down the ambulance before it got to the car. The two-year-old is out of surgery and in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, according to the latest available information from police.

The shooting came less than 12 hours after a seven-year-old girl was shot. Police say she is expected to survive and detectives are treating the incident as an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. She told hospital employees she accidentally shot herself, according to the police report.

A 14-year-old boy is also recovering after being shot. He was shot Sunday evening. He told police he was playing with a gun with his friend, who’s also 14. The victim told police as they were playing with the gun, his friend unintentionally pulled the trigger. Police say he’s expected to make a full recovery and that the evidence available indicates it was also an accidental shooting.