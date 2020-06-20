Two-year-old boy run over by utility trailer in Coshocton County, extent of injuries unknown

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a two-year-old boy run over by a utility trailer. The extend of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Once emergency personnel arrived on scene, they were able to stabilize the child to be transported to a hospital. After investigation by deputies and talking with the family, it was determined that a 36-year-old Warsaw man was attempting to back in his work truck and trailer when his two-year-old son ran by the vehicle and was struck. The Warsaw man did not see the child and was unable to stop.

After being stabilized by Coshocton County EMS, the Walhonding Valley Fire District set up a landing zone for Medflight. The two-year-old child was then transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus for treatment of his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.