COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. Police say the shooting occurred on the 600 block of South Harris Avenue in the Hilltop at around 6 a.m.

Later Sunday evening, police were called to the 8,000 block of Draymore in Blacklick where a 22-year-old man was reportedly shot and taken to an area hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

No additional information was released and both shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).