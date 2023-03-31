PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were taken to a Columbus hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash near Portsmouth Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m. the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man, 48, was driving his 2009 Toyota Corolla eastbound on State Route 140 when it veered left of center and struck a 2012 Jeep Patriot, near Lindeman Road in Sciotodale, east of Portsmouth.

The man was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center, then flown to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 26-year-old woman from Wheelersburg, was also taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center, then transported to Grant Medical Center by EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for approximately 90 minutes while the crash was under investigation.