COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been transported to local hospitals after a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 270 in west Columbus, causing traffic delays in the area.

An incident on Interstate 270 South at Interstate 70 West is blocking the right lane beyond Roberts Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Drivers should expect a 26-minute delay between mile markers 13 and 9.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

One person involved in the crash was transported to Grant Medical Center, while another was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Both are in stable condition.

