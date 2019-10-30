Two tractor-trailers crash, US 23 south closed in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY CO., Ohio (WCMH) — The southbound lanes of U.S. Route 23 are closed in Pickaway County after a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation Press Secretary Matt Bruning, the crash happened at U.S. 23 and State Route 762. The southbound lanes of U.S. 23 are closed, and only one northbound lane is open.

All southbound traffic is being diverted at State Route 665. Drivers are advised to use State Route 104 as a detour.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.