Two teens killed in Logan County crash

Local News
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys were killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Bellefontaine.

It happened around 3:12 p.m. along Township Road 230 between State Route 47 and State Route 540, east of Bellefontaine.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the car was fully engulfed in flames along a treeline when deputies arrived.

Police identified the victims as 16-year-old Robert M. Smith and 14-year-old Wyatt Smith, both of Bellefontaine.

The crash remains under investigation.

