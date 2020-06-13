Two teens injured following west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two 15-year-old boys were injured, one critically, following a drive-by shooting Friday evening in west Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue Friday at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Officers found the two boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. However, one of the victims is now listed in critical condition.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 614-645-2971.