Two teens critically injured in Coshocton County ATV crash

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Two teenagers were hospitalized in critical condition after an ATV crash in Coshocton County.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:57pm, Thursday, a 911 call was received in regards to an ATV crash in the 51,000 block of Lafayette Township Road 159.

Deputies say a 12-year-old male was driving an ATV eastbound on Township Road 159 with a 17-year-old female passenger, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The ATV went off the right side of the roadway, rolled at least one time, ejecting the male driver.

According to deputies, neither the male driver nor the female passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Both were transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.