Two teens arrested in theft of 21 vehicles from Licking County dealerships

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The search is on for some stolen cars.

Earlier this week, 21 cars were stolen from local dealerships in Licking County.

Two arrests have been made and most of the cars have been recovered.

However, seven of the cars are still unaccounted for.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Automotive in Etna Township was broken into Monday morning and cars were taken.

Two days later, Tri-County Pre-Owned Superstore in Reynoldsburg was hit.

Employees there said the building was broken into, the suspects found the keys, and took seven cars. Six of those cars have been returned.

Two teen suspects, a 16 and a 17-year-old are now at the juvenile detention center facing two charges of breaking and entering and 21 counts of motor vehicle theft.

Fourteen of the stolen cars were found at the Spinnaker Club East Apartments and the Amesbury Apartments, both in Reynoldsburg, about three miles from the dealerships.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects got away from detectives on Monday after entering the Spinnaker apartment complex and abandoning a Dodge Challenger, which police said was stolen from Franklin County.

The two suspects were arrested Wednesday at the Amesbury Apartments after trying to run off again.

Several agencies including the Columbus Police Department, Pickerington Police Department, and Railroad Special Agents have been involved in the investigation.

If you have any information about any of the missing vehicles, contact the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-670-5536.