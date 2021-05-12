Two teens arrested in Franklinton shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: James C Hooper/Moment/Getty Images

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Franklinton Tuesday night.

Cervontece Woolfork

According to Columbus Police, Cervontece Woolfork, 19, of Columbus, and a 17-year-old boy were both arrested on robbery and felonious assault charges Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of South Princeton Avenue at approximately 9:15 p.m. when they found the victim, a 19-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper arm and side.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. He is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss