JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 16-year-old boys are seriously injured after being involved in a crash Saturday night in Bloomfield Township in southern Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the teens were driving a Mazda 3 south on County Road 2 in Jackson County at around 6:15 p.m. The driver began to drive left of the center and then went off the road and hit an embankment. The car then overturned and hit a ditch, causing serious injuries to both teenagers.

Both were flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia after being treated at the scene. OSHP’s initial investigation reveals that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Mazda.

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.