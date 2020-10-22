Two teenagers charged in shooting death of third teen during robbery near Downtown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One teenager was shot to death as he and two other teens attempted to rob a man Tuesday night near Downtown, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two other teens are facing murder charges in the death of Johntae Jackson, who was 16.

Marquis Smith

Detectives say Jackson and the other two attempted to rob a 28-year-old man who was walking home at about 11:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Nationwide Boulevard, across from Huntington Park. The robbery victim was shot in the process, and Jackson and one of the other teens were struck with gunfire, too.

Jackson was transported to Doctors Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other two were taken to Grant Medical Center, where they were reported in stable condition.

Facing murder charges are 16-year-old Trevon Moore, the other teen who was struck by gunfire, and 18-year-old Marquis Smith, who was arrested in the area of the shooting. They also have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Bond was set Thursday at $1.5 million for Smith, who will have a preliminary hearing in Franklin County Municipal Court on Oct. 30. There is not yet a court entry for Moore.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. Those who have information on the case are asked to call the sheriff’s office detective bureau at 614-525-3351.