Two taken into custody after suspected arson fire kills girl in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Mansfield police say they have two people in custody in connection to a suspected arson fire that left a 3-year-old girl dead.

Roscoe D. Hunter II, 18, and a 13-year-old male juvenile have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal fire.

Hunter has been charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

He was served with the felony warrant earlier Thursday morning and remains incarcerated at the Richland County Jail.

Hunter became a person of interest early on in the investigation due to investigative efforts by Detectives as well as several tips received from the community.

The 14-year-old has been charged with arson, a fourth-degree felony and is now incarcerated at the Richland County Detention Center.

Due to his age, police are not identifying him at this time.

All charges are felony offenses and are being handled by the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

“As with any active investigation, additional arrests are possible as the investigation is ongoing,” according to the Mansfield Police Department.

According to a spokesperson with the Mansfield Division of Police, more information will be released later Thursday in regards to the two people taken into custody after a suspect arson, Wednesday.

The fire started at about 2:23am, Wednesday, at a vacant home in the 200 block of South Foster Street, and later spread to an occupied home next door.

A 3-year-old girl in an upstairs bedroom of the occupied home was unable to be rescued and died as a result of the fire.

Police say it appears the fire was intentionally set, and witnesses told officers that a group of juveniles were seen near the vacant home prior to the fire.

No other injuries were reported and the other seven occupants, three adults and four juveniles, got out of the occupied home safely.