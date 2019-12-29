Two suspects sought in east Columbus auto store robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An east Columbus auto store was robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening.

Columbus Police said two men entered the AutoZone store on the 900 block of East Livingston Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m.

One of the men went to the cashier at the register while the second man found an employee at the back of the store.

Police said the suspect at the register ordered the employee to put the cash from the register into a gym bag while the second suspect held the second employee at gunpoint at the back of the store.

The men left the store with an undetermined amount of money, heading west on East Livingston Avenue.

Police said both suspects are black men, and didn’t offer any other suspect details.

Anyone with information about the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Det. Agee at 614-645-3941 or the Columbus Police Robbery Squad at 614-645-4665