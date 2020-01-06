Two suspects arrested in Athens fatal shooting

RALEIGH COUNTY, West Virginia (WCMH) — Two suspects have been arrested in Raleigh County, WV in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Athens.

Dylan Secoy, 26, and Rachael Povosky, 18, were apprehended by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department Sunday.

Secoy is charged with murder and Povosky is charged with complicity to murder.

Both are being held in West Virginia until arrangements can be made to have them extradited back to Athens County, the Athens Police Department said.

The shooting happened Sunday at around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Washington St. in Athens.

Police say they arrived to find 37-year old Floyd Victor Hart suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS was unable to save Hart, who was pronounced dead at O’Bleness Hospital.