COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured, and a car caught fire after a two-car collision in the northside of Columbus Thursday evening.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday a red Chevrolet Camaro was heading west on Schrock Road near Worthington and turned left onto Busch Boulevard. At that time a black Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Schrock Road and was driving through the intersection. The two cars collided, causing the Honda to catch fire.

The driver of the Honda was able to escape the car fire and was taken to Riverside Hospital with serious injuries, but listed in stable condition. The driver of the Camaro was also taken to Riverside and listed in stable condition. Both are expected to survive.