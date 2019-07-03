Columbus Police: Two shot while resisting attempted robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said two men were shot Monday after running from would-be robbers.

Police were called to South 6th Street Monday afternoon, where they found two men, one of whom was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Brandon Ford, 18, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

According to Columbus Police, Brandon Ford and Justin Ford, 17, were in the process of getting robbed when they decided to resist and flee the scene.

Police said this is when the shooting took place.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or CrimeStoppers at 614-645-TIPS (8477).

