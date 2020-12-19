Two shot while driving on I-70 Friday afternoon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men were shot while driving on I-70 Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the men, a 23-year-old and a 19-year-old, told police they were driving on I-70 heading west toward I-71 when they both heard several gunshots.

The men then realized they had been shot. They then drove to a local hospital, where police interviewed them.

The men told police they did not have enemies and believed they were not the intended target of the shooter, according to police.

Police said the men did not wish to pursue charges at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

