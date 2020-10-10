Two shot in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured, one critically, after a shooting in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for walk-in shooting victims at Ohio State University East Hospital at approximately 12:55 a.m. Saturday.

The victims, a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were sitting inside a car in the area of Old Leonard Avenue and St. Clair Avenue when a car pulled up along side them and fired multiple shots, police said. The male victim described the suspect vehicle as a silver Chevy Impala.

The female victim was shot at least once in the stomach and is listed in critical condition.

The male victim was hit once in the right leg and will recover from his injuries.

Two other people were in the vehicle at the time, but were not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.