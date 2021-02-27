One dead, another injured in Gahanna shopping plaza shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has died and another is in surgery after being shot in Gahanna’s Stoneridge Plaza.

Police responded to a report of shots fired Friday night at the 300 block of Stoneridge Lane. They arrived to find a man and a woman had been shot in the movie theater parking lot.

The man, later pronounced dead at the hospital, is identified as 22-year old Tyrone Brown. The woman, who was injured, is identified as 24-year old Cheyenne Merriman.

Police say the victims were in their vehicle when they were shot and they appear to have been targeted.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240.