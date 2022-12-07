COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating a pair of unrelated shootings that occurred Tuesday.

At around 1:30 p.m. officers were called to an area hospital to reports of a victim who walked in with a gunshot wound. CPD discovered a 20-year-old woman had been shot while driving to a friend’s house at the 2400 block of West Broad Street in the Hilltop. Two other men were in the car and shot at but were not struck by gun fire. The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

As well, at 9:20 p.m. CPD responded to a call of a person shot on the 400 block of East Hinman Avenue in the south side of Columbus. Officers found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body. The victim, who refused to offer information to police, was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said that there are no suspects for either incident but that anyone with information is asked to the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4133 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).