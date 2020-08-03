Three rescued after boating accident near Alum Creek marina

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
alumcreekdrown_13775

NBC4 Jobs

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were rescued after a boating accident near the Alum Creek marina Monday evening.

According to Delaware County dispatch, crews responded to a call for a boating accident near the marina, located on the 4000 block of Hollenback Road, at approximately 7:15 p.m.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), three people were injured. Two of the victims were taken to Grant Medical Center, while the third was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Conditions of the victims was not available.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools