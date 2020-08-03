Three rescued after boating accident near Alum Creek marina

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were rescued after a boating accident near the Alum Creek marina Monday evening.

According to Delaware County dispatch, crews responded to a call for a boating accident near the marina, located on the 4000 block of Hollenback Road, at approximately 7:15 p.m.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), three people were injured. Two of the victims were taken to Grant Medical Center, while the third was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Conditions of the victims was not available.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.