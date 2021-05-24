One dead, another injured in two related shootings in Franklinton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are responding to two related shootings, one of which was fatal, in the Franklinton area Monday night.

According to police, one shooting took place in a Popeye’s parking lot on West Broad Street and North Guilford Avenue, while a second was reported a few minutes later on the 200 block of South Princeton Avenue.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:33 p.m.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say which victim was found at which location.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss