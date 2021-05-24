One dead, another injured in two related shootings in Franklinton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are responding to two related shootings, one of which was fatal, in the Franklinton area Monday night.

According to police, one shooting took place in a Popeye’s parking lot on West Broad Street and North Guilford Avenue, while a second was reported a few minutes later on the 200 block of South Princeton Avenue.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:33 p.m.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say which victim was found at which location.

No further information is available at this time.