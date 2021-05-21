Two professors stripped of honors at OSU: bad research, and sexual misconduct, found by trustees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two professors at Ohio State University were stripped of their emeritus status at the committee meeting on Thursday.

“The board approved the revocation of emeritus status for Dr. Samson Jacob and Bradley Peterson, in the College of Medicine and College of Arts and Sciences, respectively,” OSU trustees said in a statement. “University policy says faculty members’ emeritus status can be revoked if they have engaged in serious, dishonorable conduct or caused harm to the university’s reputation.”

Samson Jacob, who had been appointed a professor emeritus of the Department of Cancer, Biology and Genetics in 2016, was found to have committed 14 allegations of research misconduct.

Bradley Peterson was appointed in 2015 to professor emeritus in the Department of Astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences. Four graduate students and faculty members came forward with allegations of sexual harassment over a sustained period of time.

The sexual harassment was found to be persistent and pervasive, the university said.

The Board of Trustees approved the revocation of status for both professors at its meeting on May 20, 2021.