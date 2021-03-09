Two pounds of heroin seized in Madison County traffic stop

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers confiscated more than two pounds of heroin after a traffic stop in Marion County last week.

According to OSHP, troopers stopped a 2015 Ford Focus with Arizona plates for a speed violation on I-70 on March 4 at approximately 1:11 p.m.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted troopers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, OSHP said. A search of the vehicle revealed the suspected heroin in a backpack in the trunk of the car, according to OSHP.

Two suspects, Rena Valadez, 20, and Frank Brooks, 30, both of Coolidge, AZ, are in the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of heroin, a first-degree felony.

Each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

OSHP said the value of the seized heroin is approximately $50,000.

