Two possible cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported at Mt. Carmel East

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two patients who recently received treatment at Mt. Carmel East have come down with Legionnaires’ disease, according to a statement Saturday from the hospital.

The statement reads, in part:

“We’ve taken several steps to protect our patients, staff and visitors, including implementing extensive water restrictions throughout the hospital. We are running additional tests on water sources throughout the hospital and our entire water supply is undergoing hyperchlorination. We’re confident that we can safely maintain full services of the hospital while we study this situation.”

The hospital is working with Columbus Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health to identify the source of the legionella bacteria, the statement said.

For most people, the risk of developing Legionnaires’ disease is low; however, individuals with chronic, underlying medical conditions are at increased risk. If you have been hospitalized and develop a cough, muscle aches, headaches, fever, or shortness of breath, please contact your primary care physician.

This is the third legionella discovery to affect Mt. Carmel properties this year.

In June, 16 cases of the disease were confirmed to have been contracted by patients at Mt. Carmel’s Grove City facility. One of those patients died.

In August, the bacteria was found at the Mount Carmel College of Nursing building. There were no reports of anyone contracting the disease.