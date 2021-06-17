Two people shot on Northeast side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Investigators are on the scene of a double shooting on the Northeast side of Columbus. A juvenile was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the condition was reported as stable. The second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

Police got the call at 10:04 p.m. Thursday evening. They found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds at 1785 Woodland Avenue near Argyle Avenue.

Police have no suspect information available right now.

The road will be closed until they finish with looking for evidence. In the meantime, find an alternate route while driving in the area.