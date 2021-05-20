Two people killed in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) –Troopers are investigating a crash in Fairfield County that left two people dead and several injured.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Patrick L. Anderson, 49, of Amanda, was driving westbound on U.S. 22, when he was struck head on by another vehicle that was traveling eastbound.

Troopers say Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, but a passenger, Barbara J. Triplett, 78, of Johnstown, was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where she died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

A 16-year-old was also taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries, and a 48-year-old woman was also transported from the scene in serious but stable condition.

Troopers continue to investigate.