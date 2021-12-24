COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after two people were injured in a stabbing in a northwest Columbus condominium complex.

Police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Hedgerow Road in a condominium complex off of Bethel Road around 6:19 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time and it is unclear what lead up to the stabbing.

