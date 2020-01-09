Two people in critical condition after shooting in Grandview area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Grandview area that left two people in critical condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the area of Grandview Avenue and W. 3rd Avenue, just after midnight, Thursday, on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old male and a 36-year-old female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of a gas station in the 600 block of Grandview Avenue.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, where they underwent emergency surgery.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers 614-645-8477.